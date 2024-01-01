Menu
Low Mileage, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Cold Weather Package!

Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.

Compare at $29860 - Our Price is just $28990!

The just-right-sized Edge, with its daring styling, relaxed ride, and sizable cargo bay, is a crossover worth considering. -Car and Driver This 2018 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with this Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well-crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This low mileage SUV has just 45,482 kms. Its shadow black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Edges trim level is Titanium. The Titanium trim adds some luxurious features to this Edge. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a memory drivers seat, SYNC 3 with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a universal garage door opener, LED tail lamps, a foot-activated hands-free power liftgate, a rear view camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Cold Weather Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K93JBC45351.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $219.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $39913 ). See dealer for details.

2018 Ford Edge

45,482 KM

$29,585

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Edge

Titanium - Navigation - Cooled Seats

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium - Navigation - Cooled Seats

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

$29,585

+ taxes & licensing

45,482KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4K93JBC45351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N240321
  • Mileage 45,482 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Cold Weather Package!

Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.



Compare at $29860 - Our Price is just $28990!

The just-right-sized Edge, with its daring styling, relaxed ride, and sizable cargo bay, is a crossover worth considering. -Car and Driver This 2018 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with this Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well-crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This low mileage SUV has just 45,482 kms. It's shadow black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Edge's trim level is Titanium. The Titanium trim adds some luxurious features to this Edge. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, SYNC 3 with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a universal garage door opener, LED tail lamps, a foot-activated hands-free power liftgate, a rear view camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Cold Weather Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K93JBC45351.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $219.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $39913 ). See dealer for details.

Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
20" Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats

Additional Features

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE

South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-3281

$29,585

+ taxes & licensing

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

2018 Ford Edge