$29,585+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Edge
Titanium - Navigation - Cooled Seats
2018 Ford Edge
Titanium - Navigation - Cooled Seats
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$29,585
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$28,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$29,585
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
45,482KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4K93JBC45351
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N240321
- Mileage 45,482 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Cold Weather Package!
Compare at $29860 - Our Price is just $28990!
The just-right-sized Edge, with its daring styling, relaxed ride, and sizable cargo bay, is a crossover worth considering. -Car and Driver This 2018 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with this Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well-crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This low mileage SUV has just 45,482 kms. It's shadow black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Edge's trim level is Titanium. The Titanium trim adds some luxurious features to this Edge. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, SYNC 3 with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a universal garage door opener, LED tail lamps, a foot-activated hands-free power liftgate, a rear view camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Cold Weather Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K93JBC45351.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $219.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $39913 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
20" Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Additional Features
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
