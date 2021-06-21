Menu
2018 Ford F-150

43,902 KM

Details Description Features

$62,990

+ tax & licensing
$62,990

+ taxes & licensing

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Platinum - One owner - Leather Seats - $425 B/W

2018 Ford F-150

Platinum - One owner - Leather Seats - $425 B/W

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

$62,990

+ taxes & licensing

43,902KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7517061
  • Stock #: N211081
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG0JFC50286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N211081
  • Mileage 43,902 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Spray-In Bedliner!

Compare at $64880 - Our Price is just $62990!

The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2018 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Sechelt.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 43,902 kms. It's white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is Platinum. Upgrade to this F-150 Platinum for a luxurious experience in a pickup truck. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, 10-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, blind spot detection, power running boards, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Spray-in Bedliner.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG0JFC50286.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $424.11 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - plus $595 Administration Fee / Total Obligation of $77188 ). See dealer for details.

Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
Sunroof
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Fixed antenna
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Spray-in bedliner
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

