One Owner, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Spray-In Bedliner!
Compare at $64880 - Our Price is just $62990!
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2018 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Sechelt.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 43,902 kms. It's white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is Platinum. Upgrade to this F-150 Platinum for a luxurious experience in a pickup truck. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, 10-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, blind spot detection, power running boards, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Spray-in Bedliner. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG0JFC50286.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $424.11 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - plus $595 Administration Fee / Total Obligation of $77188 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o