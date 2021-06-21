$62,990 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 9 0 2 K M Used Get Financing

7517061 Stock #: N211081

N211081 VIN: 1FTEW1EG0JFC50286

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,902 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power 3 12V DC Power Outlets Front Cigar Lighter(s) Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights Mechanical Block Heater Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electronic Transfer Case Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Exterior CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Additional Features Spray-in bedliner 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.