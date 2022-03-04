$-595+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
94,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8642384
- Stock #: U220930
- VIN: 1FTEW1E57JFA24129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2018 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Sechelt.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 94,000 kms. It's shadow black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. This Ford F-150 XLT is a hard working pickup and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an audio aux jack, SiriusXM, SYNC voice activated connectivity with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, a locking tailgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, 302a Luxury Equipment Group, Sunroof, 20 Inch Chrome Wheels, Tailgate Step With Tailgate Lift Assist, Xtr Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E57JFA24129.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Sunroof
Navigation
XTR PACKAGE
20 Inch Chrome Wheels
Tailgate Step with Tailgate Lift Assist
302A Luxury Equipment Group
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0