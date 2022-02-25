2018 Ford Flex

$47,990 + taxes & licensing 3 , 5 4 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8317818

8317818 Stock #: U220460

U220460 VIN: 2FMHK6DT2JBA15650

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U220460

Mileage 3,541 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Windows Sunroof Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Interior Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features Navigation Touch Screen 20 inch Aluminum Wheels ACTIVE PARK ASSIST Power Fold 3rd Row Seat Collision Warning LEATHER W/GREY SUEDE INSERTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.