2018 Ford Flex
Limited EcoBoost - Navigation - $328 B/W
3,541KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8317818
- Stock #: U220460
- VIN: 2FMHK6DT2JBA15650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,541 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $50043 - Our Price is just $48585!
This unique design on this Ford Flex means you'll stand out from the crowd while enjoying features you and your family crave. This 2018 Ford Flex is for sale today in Sechelt.
The Ford Flex has a unique style, plenty of passenger and cargo room, and car-like handling that will make you wonder why wagons ever went out of style. With better fuel economy than a large SUV and more style than a traditional minivan or crossover, the Flex is a great choice for those who want an enjoyable driving experience from a versatile family vehicle. This low mileage SUV has just 3,541 kms. It's shadow black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Flex's trim level is Limited EcoBoost. The Limited trim adds some impressive luxury appointments to this Flex. Its high-end features include all-wheel drive, perforated leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, SYNC with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Sony 12-speaker premium audio, a rear view camera, remote start, a power liftgate, aluminum wheels, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Touch Screen, Leather W/grey Suede Inserts, Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMHK6DT2JBA15650.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $327.12 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $60131 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Heated Steering Wheel
Navigation
Touch Screen
20 inch Aluminum Wheels
ACTIVE PARK ASSIST
Power Fold 3rd Row Seat
Collision Warning
LEATHER W/GREY SUEDE INSERTS
