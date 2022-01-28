$37,990+ tax & licensing
$37,990
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2018 GMC Acadia
SLE - Bluetooth - Keyless Entry - $260 B/W
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$37,990
+ taxes & licensing
44,802KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8185416
- Stock #: N220011
- VIN: 1GKKNRLA7JZ117563
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,802 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $39743 - Our Price is just $38585!
This jack-of-all-trades GMC Acadia is ready to tackle the trails and carpool lanes with plenty of storage and room for passengers. This 2018 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
This 2018 GMC Acadia SUV personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. This Acadia's flexible, versatile space and functionality are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and impressive technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back, and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This low mileage SUV has just 44,802 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 193HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Acadia's trim level is SLE. Our stylish Acadia SLE comes with aluminum wheels, tri zone automatic climate control, a leather wrapped steering wheel with bluetooth and cruise controls, LED accents, a 6 speaker audio system, SiriusXM radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, StabiliTrak and a rear view camera to assist when backing up. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Remote Engine Start, Touch Screen, Climate Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $259.79 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $47877 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Touch Screen
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0