Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Jeep Wrangler

74,649 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle
13163170

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

  1. 13163170
  2. 13163170
  3. 13163170
  4. 13163170
  5. 13163170
  6. 13163170
  7. 13163170
  8. 13163170
  9. 13163170
  10. 13163170
  11. 13163170
  12. 13163170
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,649KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEG9JW107416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,649 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM

Used 2019 Nissan Leaf SV PLUS for sale in Sechelt, BC
2019 Nissan Leaf SV PLUS 57,520 KM $17,749 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT for sale in Sechelt, BC
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT 73,200 KM $35,985 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring for sale in Sechelt, BC
2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring 114,438 KM $19,890 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Sunshine Coast GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-5131

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2018 Jeep Wrangler