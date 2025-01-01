$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
Used
74,649KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEG9JW107416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,649 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
