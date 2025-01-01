Menu
<b>Streaming Audio, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows!</b><br> <br> <p style=color:Blue;><b>Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.</b></p><br> <br> Compare at $12350 - Our Price is just $11990! <br> <br> Kia have come a long way with the Forte, creating a quality, dependable and versatile car that is at a great value. This 2018 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Sechelt. <br> <br>The 2018 Kia Forte received a makeover making it very appealing, projecting itself as an upscale vehicle for a much lower price than you would expect. Numerous driver focused features and options are available across the trims. Efficiency and reliability are the main key points for this Kia Forte. Roomy and comfortable with ample cargo space, this 2018 Forte stands at a great value for what is on offer.This sedan has 131,776 kms. Its blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=MJ+/oUWz5zhQd0sd9ZNl+3Q1tr/5Y9gm target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Fortes trim level is LX Auto. Kia has proven again that quality matters. This well built 2018 Kia Forte LX is a roomy, efficient compact sedan capable of covering great distances while providing excellent comfort. Features include power heated side mirrors, a 4 speaker stereo system with Bluetooth, AUX and USB inputs, satellite stereo and wireless streaming audio, a 6-way adjustable driver seat and a 4 way adjustable passenger seat, power windows, an engine immobilizer, rear child safety locks and a 60-40 folding rear seat. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Streaming Audio, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$93.29</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $16979 ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Description

