Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Nissan Leaf

83,575 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Leaf

SL

Watch This Vehicle
12108701

2018 Nissan Leaf

SL

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,575KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4AZ1CP6JC317182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # TR222636A
  • Mileage 83,575 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM

Used 2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring for sale in Sechelt, BC
2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring 7,552 KM $27,885 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Sechelt, BC
2017 RAM 1500 ST 90,100 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Sechelt, BC
2024 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 6,239 KM $47,070 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Sunshine Coast GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-5131

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Leaf