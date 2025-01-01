$25,585+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Toyota Prius
V Auto - Low Mileage
2018 Toyota Prius
V Auto - Low Mileage
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$25,585
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$24,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$25,585
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
72,318KM
VIN JTDZN3EU8JJ074980
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,318 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Compare at $25740 - Our Price is just $24990!
This Toyota Prius V is the largest, most practical, and most family friendly vehicle in the Prius lineup. This 2018 Toyota Prius V is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
This 2018 Toyota Prius V has been designed to let you enjoy every single moment. First of all, its a Prius which means it includes Toyota hybrid innovation and technology. Couple that with comfort, smart features, and more space than you can ever imagine, and every journey you go on will be a memorable one. This low mileage wagon has just 72,318 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 136HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Prius V's trim level is Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $189.65 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $34517 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Compare at $25740 - Our Price is just $24990!
This Toyota Prius V is the largest, most practical, and most family friendly vehicle in the Prius lineup. This 2018 Toyota Prius V is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
This 2018 Toyota Prius V has been designed to let you enjoy every single moment. First of all, its a Prius which means it includes Toyota hybrid innovation and technology. Couple that with comfort, smart features, and more space than you can ever imagine, and every journey you go on will be a memorable one. This low mileage wagon has just 72,318 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 136HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Prius V's trim level is Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $189.65 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $34517 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From South Coast Ford Sales
2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat - Leather Seats 51,000 KM $93,585 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 55,066 KM $46,585 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Sunroof 172,600 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email South Coast Ford Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$25,585
+ taxes & licensing>
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2018 Toyota Prius