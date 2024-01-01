Menu
2019 Buick Enclave

81,391 KM

$37,288

+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Enclave

Premium

2019 Buick Enclave

Premium

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$37,288

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,391KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5GAEVBKW7KJ114354

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,391 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM

Used 2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT for sale in Sechelt, BC
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 13,821 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier for sale in Sechelt, BC
2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 93,421 KM $44,833 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks for sale in Sechelt, BC
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 6,005 KM $37,640 + tax & lic

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

$37,288

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2019 Buick Enclave