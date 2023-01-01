Menu
2019 Buick Encore

38,733 KM

Details Features

$24,588

+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

2019 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$24,588

+ taxes & licensing

38,733KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJ1SM8KB733575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,733 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$24,588

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2019 Buick Encore