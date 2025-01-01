Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Buick Encore

114,438 KM

Details Features

$19,890

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

Watch This Vehicle
13135549

2019 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

  1. 13135549
  2. 13135549
  3. 13135549
  4. 13135549
  5. 13135549
  6. 13135549
  7. 13135549
  8. 13135549
  9. 13135549
  10. 13135549
  11. 13135549
  12. 13135549
Contact Seller

$19,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114,438KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJ2SB9KB816680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SC0612
  • Mileage 114,438 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM

Used 2025 Chevrolet Trax ACTIV for sale in Sechelt, BC
2025 Chevrolet Trax ACTIV 15,222 KM $27,890 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Canyon SLT for sale in Sechelt, BC
2016 GMC Canyon SLT 102,684 KM $28,750 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali for sale in Sechelt, BC
2022 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali 85,551 KM $79,174 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Sunshine Coast GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-5131

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2019 Buick Encore