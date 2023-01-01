Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

42,160 KM

Details Features

$24,076

+ tax & licensing
Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

LS

Location

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

42,160KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10107285
  • Stock #: SC0427
  • VIN: 3G1BC6SM5KS555906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # SC0427
  • Mileage 42,160 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

