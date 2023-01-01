$24,076+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LS
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
42,160KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10107285
- Stock #: SC0427
- VIN: 3G1BC6SM5KS555906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
