2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

39,612 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus - Leather Seats - $240 B/W

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus - Leather Seats - $240 B/W

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

39,612KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8159617
  Stock #: N220061
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG2KR672665

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 39,612 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Tri-Zone AC!

Compare at $36653 - Our Price is just $35585!

If a no-nonsense family hauler is what you're after, there are few options better than the Grand Caravan, says Car and Driver. This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This low mileage van has just 39,612 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT Premium Plus. For a much more stylish and comfortable ride, the SXT Premium Plus adds chrome accents aluminum wheels, fog lamps, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, leather and suede seats, tri-zone climate control, and 2nd and 3rd row power windows to the fuel economizer mode, touring suspension, power heated mirrors, power front windows with deep tint sunscreen glass, power locks, 2nd row in floor Super Stow 'n Go seats, 3rd row Stow 'n Go seats with tailgate seating, roof rack system, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, and multimedia radio with 4 speakers of the SXT trim. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Tri-zone Ac, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG2KR672665.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $239.59 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $44201 ). See dealer for details.

Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Tri-Zone AC

South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

