$45,990 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 5 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8496074

8496074 Stock #: N220441

N220441 VIN: 1FTFX1E53KKE86987

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 27,556 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features XLT SPORT PACKAGE Power Folding Mirrors 8-WAY Power Driver's Seat PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST 18-inch Machined Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.