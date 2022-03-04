$45,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT - $314 B/W - Low Mileage
Location
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
27,556KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8496074
- Stock #: N220441
- VIN: 1FTFX1E53KKE86987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,556 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $47983 - Our Price is just $46585!
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Its simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This low mileage Super Cab 4X4 pickup has just 27,556 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 18-inch Machined Aluminum Wheels, 8-way Power Driver's Seat, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Power Folding Mirrors, Xlt Sport Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFX1E53KKE86987.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $313.65 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $57680 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
XLT SPORT PACKAGE
Power Folding Mirrors
8-WAY Power Driver's Seat
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
18-inch Machined Aluminum Wheels
