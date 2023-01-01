$70,585+ tax & licensing
$70,585
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-350
Super Duty XLT - Power Stroke
Location
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$69,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
40,685KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10351803
- Stock #: N221592
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT8KEC48092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,685 KM
Vehicle Description
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Compare at $72090 - Our Price is just $69990!
For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-350. This 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 40,685 kms. It's blue jeans metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to this F-350 XLT trim is a great choice as it adds some useful features such as aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents with a rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power heated side telescoping mirrors. It also includes a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry, SYNC with SiriusXM radio, a rear view camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Stroke, Xlt Premium Package, Power Trailer Tow Mirrors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT8KEC48092.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $523.22 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $95227 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Trailer Tow Mirrors
Additional Features
XLT PREMIUM PACKAGE
Power Stroke
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
