2019 Ford Fusion

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 5 7 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7446836

7446836 Stock #: N210851

N210851 VIN: 3FA6P0RU0KR243862

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RICH COPPER METALLIC

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N210851

Mileage 35,578 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 53 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid Lithium Ion Traction Battery 1.4 kWh Capacity Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Chrome Grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Chrome Side Windows Trim Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Wing Spoiler Spare Tire Mobility Kit Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: 235/45R18 Wheels: 18" Premium-Painted Aluminum -inc: With magnetic painted pockets Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat KEYPAD Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (aeb) and Cross Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor 390w Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Additional Features EQUIPMENT GROUP 650A Transmission: E-CVT Automatic RICH COPPER METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT EBONY, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER FRONT SPORT SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.