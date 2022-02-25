2019 Ford Fusion

$36,990 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 1 8 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8352162

8352162 Stock #: N220281

N220281 VIN: 3FA6P0SU6KR279002

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat

Interior Colour Ebony Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N220281

Mileage 11,184 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Additional Features Blind Spot Detection LANE KEEPING SYSTEM

