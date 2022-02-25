$36,990+ tax & licensing
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2019 Ford Fusion
Energi Titanium - Leather Seats - $254 B/W
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
11,184KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8352162
- Stock #: N220281
- VIN: 3FA6P0SU6KR279002
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,184 KM
Compare at $38713 - Our Price is just $37585!
Ford took an already excellent mid-size sedan and added plug-in hybrid efficiency making the attractive Ford Fusion Energi. This 2019 Ford Fusion Energi is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The Ford Fusion Energi is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment with excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, efficient power, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome plug-in hybrid sedan gives you generous interior space, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion Energi is an excellent pick. This low mileage sedan has just 11,184 kms. It's white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 188HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Fusion Energi's trim level is Titanium. Stepping up to this premium Fusion Hybrid Titanium is an great decision as this plug-in hybrid comes loaded with heated and cooled leather seats, a premium Sony 12-speaker audio system, exclusive aluminum wheels, FordPass Connect 4G LTE and SYNC 3 communications & entertainment system featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Ford Co-Pilot360. Additonal features include a power sunroof, power front seats, a proximity key for push button start, dual zone climate control, remote engine start, a heated leather steering wheel, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, rear parking sensors and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping System, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0SU6KR279002.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $253.06 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $46651 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Detection
LANE KEEPING SYSTEM
