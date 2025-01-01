Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

67,307 KM

Details Features

$28,074

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Watch This Vehicle
12344058

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

Contact Seller

$28,074

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,307KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8UH0K5154971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,307 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

