$28,074+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$28,074
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,307KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8UH0K5154971
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 67,307 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM
2020 Ford Explorer ST 72,333 KM $43,334 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 79,778 KM $51,225 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Kicks S 55,172 KM $21,832 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Sunshine Coast GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$28,074
+ taxes & licensing
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
2019 Ford Mustang