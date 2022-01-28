$38,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2019 Ford Mustang
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium - Leather Seats - $267 B/W
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
17,751KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8232129
- Stock #: U220270
- VIN: 1FA6P8TH8K5162864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 17,751 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $40773 - Our Price is just $39585!
This Ford Mustang attracts drivers with its impressive ride and comforts, retro-modern looks, and the sheer appeal of having a performance icon. This 2019 Ford Mustang is for sale today in Sechelt.
This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from the past, while looking deep into the future with a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. A performance car through and through, this Mustang offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon. This low mileage coupe has just 17,751 kms. It's magnetic grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mustang's trim level is EcoBoost Premium. Upgrading to this Mustang EcoBoost Premium is a great choice as it offers plenty of power, great fuel economy and an exceptional list of features such as larger aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto on a larger 8 inch touchscreen and enhanced voice recognition. Additional features include streaming audio, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, leather seats with cooling and heating capability, a proximity key for push button start and keyless entry, a leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control and a 50-50 split folding bench seat to make loading large items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Safe And Smart Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8TH8K5162864.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $266.52 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $49102 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
20 inch Aluminum Wheels
SAFE AND SMART PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From South Coast Ford Sales
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0