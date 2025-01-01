$39,585+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Ranger
Lariat - Navigation - Heated Seats
2019 Ford Ranger
Lariat - Navigation - Heated Seats
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$39,585
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$38,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$39,585
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
78,386KM
VIN 1FTER4FH4KLA51955
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hot Pepper Red Tinted Clearcoat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,386 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Heated Seats, SYNC, Premium Audio, Technology Package!
Compare at $40160 - Our Price is just $38990!
A truly compelling off-road vehicle, this Ford Ranger comes with exceptional capabilities and unparalleled potential. This 2019 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this 2019 Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this 2019 Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 78,386 kms. It's hot pepper red tinted clearcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Ranger's trim level is Lariat. Upgrading to this premium Ranger Lariat is an excellent choice as it comes fully equipped with larger aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors, a smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assist, towing equipment with trailer sway control and dynamic hitch assist with a rear view camera! Additional features include SYNC 3 with Apple Carplay and Android Auto paired with an 8 inch touchscreen, heated leather seats, 8 way power front seats, a rear step bumper, dual zone climate control, cross traffic alert, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, wireless streaming audio with 6 powerful speakers, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Sync, Premium Audio, Technology Package, Fx4 Off-road Package, Leather Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FH4KLA51955.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $293.43 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $53404 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Running Boards
Spray-in Bed Liner
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Sync
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
18 inch Chrome-Like PVD Wheels
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
$39,585
+ taxes & licensing
