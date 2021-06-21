Menu
2019 Ford Ranger

4,717 KM

Details Features

$40,990

+ tax & licensing
$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

4,717KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7353779
  • Stock #: N211091
  • VIN: 1FTER1FH7KLA60809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,717 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Front license plate bracket
Lane Departure Warning
Premium cloth seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
.XLT SERIES
LIGHTNING BLUE
.2.3L ECOBOOST ENGINE
EBONY INTERIOR TRIM
.ELECTRONIC 10-SP AUTO TRANS
RUNNING BOARDS-5 RECT-BLACK
6050# GVWR PACKAGE
255/65R17 A/T BSW TIRE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

