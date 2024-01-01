$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Transit Connect
Van XL
2019 Ford Transit Connect
Van XL
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$595
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,729KM
VIN NM0LS7V25K1431468
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # N231002
- Mileage 62,729 KM
Vehicle Description
Forward Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, FordPass Connect, Streaming Audio!
For an efficient hauler, you can't do much better than this Ford Transit Connect. This 2019 Ford Transit Connect Van is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
Ford changed the way we think about city vans with the Transit Connect. Fuel efficient engines make this van economical and a front-wheel drive configuration gives it all-season driveability. This Transit Connect is a hard worker that can haul plenty of payload and boasts impressive towing capacity. Get the job done with the Ford Transit Connect. This van has 62,729 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Transit Connect Van's trim level is XL. This Ford Transit Connect XL comes well equipped with large door openings to make loading and unloading oversized cargo a breeze. You will also get an overhead storage shelf, remote keyless entry, FordPass Connect, streaming audio and bluetooth capability for hands free driving, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, air conditioning, vinyl front seats and rubberized floor to keep the cleaning to a minimum, forward collision warning, rear view camera, black front and rear bumpers plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Forward Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Fordpass Connect, Streaming Audio.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=NM0LS7V25K1431468.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
FordPass Connect
