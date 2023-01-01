Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

69,168 KM

$69,820

+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$69,820

+ taxes & licensing

69,168KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTP9EED2KZ283464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # GP351366A
  • Mileage 69,168 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$69,820

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2019 GMC Sierra 1500