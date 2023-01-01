2019 GMC Sierra 3500...

$91,677 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 , 2 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10135437

10135437 Stock #: SC0429

SC0429 VIN: 1GT42WEY2KF267427

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 21,296 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.