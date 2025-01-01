Menu
2019 GMC Terrain

49,669 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain

SLE

12385173

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,669KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEX7KL388440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # YS279927A
  • Mileage 49,669 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2019 GMC Terrain