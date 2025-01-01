$36,780+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Ridgeline
SPORT
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$36,780
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,323KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F15KB503176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # SC0549
- Mileage 48,323 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
