2019 Hyundai IONIQ

51,489 KM

Details Features

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
EV Preferred

12195214

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

Used
51,489KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHC85LH0KU034709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 51,489 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

