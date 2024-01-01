Menu
2019 Hyundai KONA

115,532 KM

Details Features

$19,358

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$19,358

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,532KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K22AA3KU327490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 115,532 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$19,358

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2019 Hyundai KONA