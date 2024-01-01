$19,358+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$19,358
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,532KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K22AA3KU327490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 115,532 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
2019 Hyundai KONA