2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

57,980 KM

Details Features

$26,172

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury

12408990

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$26,172

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,980KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS3CAA8KH019195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,980 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

$26,172

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe