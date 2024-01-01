Menu
2019 Nissan Frontier

25,360 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Frontier

MIDNIGHT EDITION

2019 Nissan Frontier

MIDNIGHT EDITION

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,360KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6AD0FV4KN792622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # SC0503
  • Mileage 25,360 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2019 Nissan Frontier