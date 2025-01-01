Menu
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Forward Collision Warning!

Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.

Compare at $22650 - Our Price is just $21990!

This Nissan Kicks is right at home in the urban environment, with impressive versatility and practicality. This 2019 Nissan Kicks is for sale today in Sechelt.

One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2019 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out, thanks to its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it a real contender. Whether getting the weekly groceries or hauling you and yours for a weekend getaway, rest assured that this Nissan Kicks pull it all off in style and comfort.This low mileage SUV has just 38,450 kms. Its blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Kickss trim level is SV. Stepping up to the Kicks SV rewards you with a 7-inch touchscreen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM, automatic headlights with halogen daytime running lights, heated front bucket seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, automatic air conditioning, piano black and metal-look interior trim inserts, front collision mitigation, forward pedestrian braking, a rear-view camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $167.42 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $30470 ). See dealer for details.

2019 Nissan Kicks

38,450 KM

$22,585

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks

SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

$22,585

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,450KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU8KL547384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour CHARCOAL, CLOTH SEAT TRIM
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U250810
  • Mileage 38,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Forward Collision Warning!

Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.



Compare at $22650 - Our Price is just $21990!

This Nissan Kicks is right at home in the urban environment, with impressive versatility and practicality. This 2019 Nissan Kicks is for sale today in Sechelt.

One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2019 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out, thanks to its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it a real contender. Whether getting the weekly groceries or hauling you and yours for a weekend getaway, rest assured that this Nissan Kicks pull it all off in style and comfort.This low mileage SUV has just 38,450 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Stepping up to the Kicks SV rewards you with a 7-inch touchscreen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM, automatic headlights with halogen daytime running lights, heated front bucket seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, automatic air conditioning, piano black and metal-look interior trim inserts, front collision mitigation, forward pedestrian braking, a rear-view camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $167.42 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $30470 ). See dealer for details.

Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Forward Collision Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-XXXX

604-885-3281

