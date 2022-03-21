Menu
2019 Nissan Qashqai

20,882 KM

Details Features

$34,388

+ tax & licensing
$34,388

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$34,388

+ taxes & licensing

20,882KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8817056
  • Stock #: SC0352
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR4KW316722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # SC0352
  • Mileage 20,882 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Buy From Home Available

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

