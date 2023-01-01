Menu
2020 Buick Encore

54,631 KM

Details Features

$30,476

+ tax & licensing
$30,476

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2020 Buick Encore

2020 Buick Encore

GX Preferred

2020 Buick Encore

GX Preferred

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$30,476

+ taxes & licensing

54,631KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10204428
  • Stock #: SC0414
  • VIN: KL4MMCSL5LB105053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,631 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

