$30,476+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,476
+ taxes & licensing
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
2020 Buick Encore
2020 Buick Encore
GX Preferred
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$30,476
+ taxes & licensing
54,631KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10204428
- Stock #: SC0414
- VIN: KL4MMCSL5LB105053
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 54,631 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1