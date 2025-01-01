Menu
2020 Buick Encore GX

10,189 KM

$20,225

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Buick Encore GX

Preferred

13164425

2020 Buick Encore GX

Preferred

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$20,225

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,189KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4MMBS20LB099471

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,189 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

