2020 Chevrolet Bolt

13,575 KM

$31,890

+ tax & licensing
$31,890

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

EV LT

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

EV LT

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$31,890

+ taxes & licensing

13,575KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10483020
  Stock #: SC0452
  VIN: 1G1FW6S00L4113428

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 13,575 KM

Vehicle Description

All sales subject to $699 admin fee and $500 finance fee where applicable.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

