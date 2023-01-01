$31,890+ tax & licensing
$31,890
+ taxes & licensing
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
2020 Chevrolet Bolt
2020 Chevrolet Bolt
EV LT
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$31,890
+ taxes & licensing
13,575KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10483020
- Stock #: SC0452
- VIN: 1G1FW6S00L4113428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 13,575 KM
Vehicle Description
All sales subject to $699 admin fee and $500 finance fee where applicable.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
1 Speed Automatic
