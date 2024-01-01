Menu
2020 Chevrolet Bolt

56,003 KM

Details Features

$53,178

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Premier

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Premier

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$53,178

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,003KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FZ6S07L4127110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 56,003 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

