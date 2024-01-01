Menu
2020 Chevrolet Bolt

45,406 KM

Details Features

$47,493

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Bolt

EV LT

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

EV LT

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$47,493

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,406KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FY6S04L4102104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 45,406 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

$47,493

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2020 Chevrolet Bolt