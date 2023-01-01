Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

52,872 KM

Details Features

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

Contact Seller
Silverado Custom Trail Boss

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

52,872KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10107291
  • Stock #: SC0428
  • VIN: 1GCPYCEF4LZ103413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # SC0428
  • Mileage 52,872 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

