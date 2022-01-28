$45,783+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,783
+ taxes & licensing
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$45,783
+ taxes & licensing
27,955KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8224740
- Stock #: SC0318
- VIN: 1GCRYAEF9LZ203715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # SC0318
- Mileage 27,955 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1