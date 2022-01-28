Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

27,955 KM

Details Features

$45,783

+ tax & licensing
Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

Work Truck

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

27,955KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8224740
  • Stock #: SC0318
  • VIN: 1GCRYAEF9LZ203715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # SC0318
  • Mileage 27,955 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

