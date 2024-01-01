Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

35,890 KM

Details Features

$56,408

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Work Truck

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Work Truck

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$56,408

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,890KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC4YLE79LF277099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # SC0515
  • Mileage 35,890 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM

Used 2009 Chevrolet Malibu HYBRID for sale in Sechelt, BC
2009 Chevrolet Malibu HYBRID 80,588 KM $9,870 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Buick Envision Avenir for sale in Sechelt, BC
2023 Buick Envision Avenir 14,869 KM $49,848 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO for sale in Sechelt, BC
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO 16,714 KM $22,870 + tax & lic

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500