$16,488+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Spark
1LT CVT
2020 Chevrolet Spark
1LT CVT
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$16,488
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,607KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA1LC462282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 62,607 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
$16,488
+ taxes & licensing
