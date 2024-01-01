$46,585+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford Explorer
ST - Low Mileage
2020 Ford Explorer
ST - Low Mileage
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$46,585
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$45,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$46,585
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
32,758KM
VIN 1FM5K8GC8LGB58060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Spruce
- Interior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U240840
- Mileage 32,758 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Compare at $47370 - Our Price is just $45990!
The Ford Explorer is primed for modern-day exploration. Its adjustable interior offers space and comfort for the whole family. This 2020 Ford Explorer is for sale today in Sechelt.
This all-new Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This low mileage SUV has just 32,758 kms. It's silver spruce in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Explorer's trim level is ST. Upgrading to this Ford Explorer ST is a great choice as it comes with exclusive aluminum wheels and unique exterior style, a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3 and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features LED lights with front fog lights, perforated leather heated and cooled seats with silver accent stitching, unique carbon fibre trim, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a 360 degree camera with front and rear parking assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, active park assist, evasion assist and forward collision warning, a proximity key with push button start, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi and so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GC8LGB58060.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $314.45 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $65405 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$46,585
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2020 Ford Explorer