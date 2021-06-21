Menu
2020 Ford Explorer

15,371 KM

Details Description Features

$51,990

+ tax & licensing
$51,990

+ taxes & licensing

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

Limited - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats - $315 B/W

2020 Ford Explorer

Limited - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats - $315 B/W

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

$51,990

+ taxes & licensing

15,371KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7517073
  • Stock #: U211720
  • VIN: 1FM5K8FW0LGB69176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour EBONY LEATHER TRIM
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U211720
  • Mileage 15,371 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, 20 inch Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row 35/30/35 E-Z Entry Bench!

Compare at $53550 - Our Price is just $51990!

This Explorer was built to do more than just get groceries, with all-new technologies, this SUV was built for adventure. This 2020 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

The Ford Explorer is completely redesigned for the 2020 model year. Now offering better style, more power, and more luxury than ever before, this generation of Explorers is bound to be an instant classic. With impressive towing and cargo space, there simply is no adventure too big for the all new Explorer. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a 4x4 mountain pass, the all-new 2020 Ford Explorer was built to get you there.This low mileage SUV has just 15,371 kms. It's atlas blue metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 318HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. For all the modern comforts you expect in a mid level luxury SUV, this Limited Explorer adds voice activated navigation, leather seats with accent stitching, remote start, heated steering wheel, B&O premium sound system, wireless charging, interior ambient lighting, dual chrome exhaust outlets, bright silver grille mesh, hands free liftgate, driver memory settings, power folding side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, bigger and cooler 20-inch aluminum wheels, and a 360 degree camera. Other premium features include lane keep assistance, front and rear parking assist, FordPass Connect smart device connectivity, WiFi, SiriusXM, proximity entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, rotary gear shift dial, chrome exterior accents, automatic highbeams, LED signature lighting, heated power side mirrors, rear step bumper, and intelligent 4 wheel drive with terrain management and hill descent control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row 35/30/35 E-z Entry Bench, Trailer Tow Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8FW0LGB69176.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $314.89 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - plus $595 Administration Fee / Total Obligation of $65497 ). See dealer for details.

Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle
67.7 L Fuel Tank
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Aerial View Camera System
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
20 inch Aluminum Wheels
2nd Row 35/30/35 E-Z Entry Bench

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

