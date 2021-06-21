This Explorer was built to do more than just get groceries, with all-new technologies, this SUV was built for adventure. This 2020 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The Ford Explorer is completely redesigned for the 2020 model year. Now offering better style, more power, and more luxury than ever before, this generation of Explorers is bound to be an instant classic. With impressive towing and cargo space, there simply is no adventure too big for the all new Explorer. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a 4x4 mountain pass, the all-new 2020 Ford Explorer was built to get you there.This low mileage SUV has just 15,371 kms. It's atlas blue metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 318HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. For all the modern comforts you expect in a mid level luxury SUV, this Limited Explorer adds voice activated navigation, leather seats with accent stitching, remote start, heated steering wheel, B&O premium sound system, wireless charging, interior ambient lighting, dual chrome exhaust outlets, bright silver grille mesh, hands free liftgate, driver memory settings, power folding side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, bigger and cooler 20-inch aluminum wheels, and a 360 degree camera. Other premium features include lane keep assistance, front and rear parking assist, FordPass Connect smart device connectivity, WiFi, SiriusXM, proximity entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, rotary gear shift dial, chrome exterior accents, automatic highbeams, LED signature lighting, heated power side mirrors, rear step bumper, and intelligent 4 wheel drive with terrain management and hill descent control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row 35/30/35 E-z Entry Bench, Trailer Tow Package. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8FW0LGB69176.
