2020 Ford Explorer

Stock #: U211720

U211720 VIN: 1FM5K8FW0LGB69176

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Atlas Blue Metallic

Interior Colour EBONY LEATHER TRIM

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 15,371 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints KEYPAD Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Digital/Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: TBD Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle 67.7 L Fuel Tank Convenience TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black rear bumper Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Back-Up Camera w/Washer Front Camera w/Washer Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors Aerial View Camera System Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Additional Features 20 inch Aluminum Wheels 2nd Row 35/30/35 E-Z Entry Bench

