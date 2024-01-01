$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
Lariat - Leather Seats - Sunroof
2020 Ford F-150
Lariat - Leather Seats - Sunroof
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$595
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,149KM
VIN 1FTFW1E57LFB93378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,149 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, FX4 Off-Road Package, Lariat Black Appearance Package, 502A Luxury Equipment Group!
This Ford F-150 is arguably the most capable truck in the class, and it features a spacious, comfortable interior. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 97,149 kms. It's agate black in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, dynamic hitch assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Fx4 Off-road Package, Lariat Black Appearance Package, 502a Luxury Equipment Group, Adaptive Cruise Control, Tailgate Step With Tailgate Lift Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E57LFB93378.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Spray-in bedliner
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Additional Features
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
INFLATABLE REAR SAFETY BELTS
Tailgate Step with Tailgate Lift Assist
502A Luxury Equipment Group
Lariat Black Appearance Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
