2020 Ford F-150

7,468 KM

Details

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

Lariat - Leather Seats - Sunroof

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

7,468KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8707022
  • Stock #: N220881
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E59LFB40287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,468 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Sunroof, FX4 Off-Road Package, 502A Luxury Equipment Group, Power Running Boards!

The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Its simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 7,468 kms. It's agate black in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, dynamic hitch assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Fx4 Off-road Package, 502a Luxury Equipment Group, Power Running Boards, Adaptive Cruise Control, Tailgate Step With Tailgate Lift Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E59LFB40287.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
INFLATABLE REAR SAFETY BELTS
Tailgate Step with Tailgate Lift Assist
502A Luxury Equipment Group

