2020 Ford F-350

24,054 KM

$65,990

+ tax & licensing
$65,990

+ taxes & licensing

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

2020 Ford F-350

2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty XL - $404 B/W - Low Mileage

2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty XL - $404 B/W - Low Mileage

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

$65,990

+ taxes & licensing

24,054KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8356305
  • Stock #: N220232
  • VIN: 1FT8W3B64LEE54747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N220232
  • Mileage 24,054 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, FX4 Off-Road Package, Halogen Fog Lamps, Heavy-Service Front Suspension Package!

Compare at $68583 - Our Price is just $66585!

For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-350. This 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and will fit perfectly into any fleet.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 24,054 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 385HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is XL. Ready for the toughest of jobs, this F-350 Super Duty XL is a hard working truck and offers incredible value with a rubberized floor to make cleaning up a breeze. It also comes with a heavy-duty suspension, Class V trailer hitch and telescoping trailer tow mirrors, hill start assist, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, smart device remote engine start, automatic headlights, trailer sway control, a rear view camera and is truly - Built Ford Tough. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fx4 Off-road Package, Halogen Fog Lamps, Heavy-service Front Suspension Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3B64LEE54747.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $403.29 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $84478 ). See dealer for details.

Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

HALOGEN FOG LAMPS
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
HEAVY-SERVICE FRONT SUSPENSION PACKAGE

Email South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-XXXX

604-885-3281

