$23,585+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Fusion
Hybrid Titanium - Leather Seats
2020 Ford Fusion
Hybrid Titanium - Leather Seats
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$23,585
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,648KM
VIN 3FA6P0RU9LR182075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velocity Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U201530
- Mileage 52,648 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats!
Compare at $23680 - Our Price is just $22990!
The Ford Fusion is a mid-size sedan with the efficiency and safety features you need combined with the style and technology you crave. It's a practical sedan without compromise. This 2020 Ford Fusion is for sale today in Sechelt.
The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is an excellent pick. This low mileage sedan has just 52,648 kms. It's velocity blue metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 188HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Fusion's trim level is Hybrid Titanium. Stepping up to this premium Fusion Hybrid Titanium is an great decision as it comes loaded with heated and cooled leather seats, a premium Sony 12-speaker audio system, exclusive aluminum wheels, FordPass Connect 4G LTE and SYNC 3 communications & entertainment system featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Ford Co-Pilot360. Additonal features include a power sunroof, power front seats, a proximity key for push button start, dual zone climate control, remote engine start, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, a leather steering wheel and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0RU9LR182075.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $159.20 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $33113 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
KEYPAD
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wing Spoiler
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Tires: 235/45R18
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 18" Premium-Painted Aluminum
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid
Lithium Ion Traction Battery 1.4 kWh Capacity
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
390w Regular Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Additional Features
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
$23,585
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2020 Ford Fusion