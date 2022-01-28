$-595+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Ranger
XLT - Low Mileage
Location
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
26,467KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8262855
- Stock #: U220300
- VIN: 1FTER4FHXLLA22638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
- Interior Colour EBONY, CLOTH WITH LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
A truly compelling off-road vehicle, this Ford Ranger comes with exceptional capabilities and unparalleled potential. This 2020 Ford Ranger is for sale today in Sechelt.
With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this 2020 Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this 2020 Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 26,467 kms. It's magnetic grey in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Ranger's trim level is XLT. Stepping up to this Ranger XLT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with features like stylish aluminum wheels, body coloured exterior trim, a smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assist, towing equipment with trailer sway control and dynamic hitch assist with a rear view camera! Additional features include a rear step bumper, fully automatic headlamps, 2 front tow hooks, cross traffic alert, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, wireless streaming audio with 6 powerful speakers, cruise control and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FHXLLA22638.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
