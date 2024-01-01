Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

50,227 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue

SL

2020 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,227KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV2LC769420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # SC0505
  • Mileage 50,227 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Sechelt, BC
2020 Nissan Rogue SL 50,227 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2020 Nissan Rogue